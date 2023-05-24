Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market @ City Park- Wednesdays 5-7pm

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

This week’s Vendor of the Week is BlueYonder Bakery

Stop by the market to pick up some scrumptious goodies made by a mother-daughter dream team! Kim and Audra joined forces early last year to create BlueYonder Bakery- bringing you a variety of fresh breads, the fluffiest scones and their specialty, stuffed challah! As a seasonal vendor and one of our 2022 Silver sponsors, you can find the BlueYonder booth every week at RWFM. They also accept orders via Facebook or by phone at 208.258.4421!

The market also has several hot food vendors, making your mid week dinner a breeze! Grab the family, a picnic blanket and stop by the Wyoming Gems booth for a yummy cheeseburger, pop and a cotton candy treat!

The RWFM Sponsor of the Week is Bott Monument-

Located at 3425 W Main Street in Riverton. Bott Monument is dedicated to providing healing through memorial art. Check out their website at https://www.bottmonument.com/contact-us/



Interested in being a vendor or a volunteer this summer? Send us a message at [email protected] for more information.

Big thanks go out to this year’s Platinum and Gold Sponsors:

Fremont Counseling Service, Elevation Chiropractic and Wellness Center, ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup, Rocky Mountain Logistics, The Ranger, Gales Carpet One Floor and Home, Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, Genuine Meats, Home Source, Precision Outdoor Power and Sharpening, 2M Construction, Sutherland’s, County Title, and Chemtrade. Edward Jones, Kusel’s Furniture and Appliance, Stock Doc Snyder Signature Properties, Lake View Gardens , Bunks BBQ , The Trailhead and Depot, Bott Monument & Wind River Mercantile