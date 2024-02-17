Riverton now accepting FY 2024-25 Community Contract for Services Funding Requests

(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton is now accepting Community Contract for Services Funding Requests. The deadline to submit requests is no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, March 29, 2024.

They are asking applicants to provide a 5-minute in-person presentation about your organization and any other information that would assist the council in arriving at a funding decision. Please provide your funding request forms and digital presentation no later than Friday, March 29.

Applications are available here or may be picked up at Riverton City Hall, 816 North Federal Blvd., Riverton.

Advertisement

Please email completed requests, and any supporting documentation to Administrative Services Director, Mia Harris at [email protected].

The applications will be reviewed by the city council at the work session meeting scheduled on Tuesday, April 9.