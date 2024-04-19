Riverton man charged with murder deemed ‘competent’ to proceed with jury trial

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(St. Stephens, WY) – The competency hearing for Riverton man Burdick Seminole Sr. was held today, April 19, before the Honorable Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, where he was ultimately deemed “competent” to proceed with further hearings.

A jury trial has been set for June 14.

Seminole was charged in relation to the August 8, 2023 murder of Michael Standing Elk, and moved forward with an insanity defense back in January.

A mental evaluation was then ordered and later completed, but Court documents filed on April 9 stated that Seminole advised he would challenge the findings of the forensic psychologist who performed the evaluation.

At today’s competency hearing, Burdick “objected to competency and requested a second evaluation,” federal Court documents state.

After hearing from both parties and the forensic psychologist who performed the evaluation, the Court ultimately found that “Mr. Seminole is competent to proceed in this matter at this time, for reasons stated on the sealed record.”

The Court also overruled the objection as to the competency of the defendant, and found that “there is not a need for a second evaluation.”

Documents go on to state that the Court also “conducted an Initial Appearance for the Defendant,” where he “made an oral motion for a medical evaluation.”

The Court went on to enter a plea of “not guilty” on behalf of the Defendant, “by reasons of mental insanity.”

The jury trial was then set for June 14.

County 10 will continue to provide updates on this case, which can be viewed here.