Riverton man relying on insanity defense for August murder case plans to challenge mental evaluation findings

(St. Stephens, WY) – The scheduled April 12 competency hearing for Riverton man Burdick Seminole Sr. has been continued to April 19, according to federal Court documents filed on April 10.

Seminole was charged in relation to the August 8, 2023 murder of Michael Standing Elk, and moved forward with an insanity defense back in January.

A mental evaluation was then ordered and later completed, but Court documents filed on April 9 state that Seminole “advises he will challenge the findings” of the forensic psychologist who performed the evaluation.

The findings of the mental evaluation are currently not publicly available.

Court documents go on to inform that the forensic psychologist is temporarily unavailable for a Court appearance, which has necessitated the continuance. “Because the hearing will be contested, (the Dr.’s) testimony is critical to the findings to be made by the court.”

The motion to continue was filed and accepted by the Court on April 9, and the April 19 continuance date for the competency hearing was set.

Seminole will remain in custody pending trial in this matter.

