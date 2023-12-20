Riverton man faces life in prison following reported murder of wheelchair-bound victim

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(St. Stephens, WY) – Riverton man Burdick Seminole Sr. (aka Burdick Addison) faces mandatory life imprisonment and up to $750,000 in fines after being charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, during events occurring on August 8, 2023, that resulted in the death of 42-year-old Michael Standing Elk, according to federal Court documents filed on December 15.

Seminole was charged with three Counts total, including first-degree murder; using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing death with a firearm during a crime of violence.

Advertisement

Seminole appeared yesterday before the Honorable R. Michael Shickich for his initial appearance hearing, where a detention hearing and preliminary examination were set for December 22.

Federal Court documents filed by a BIA special agent state that Seminole was evicted from a residence in St. Stephens by the owner/landlord in April of 2023 for allegedly “using drugs and bringing young females to the residence to get them high.”

Shortly after that incident, Standing Elk, who should be noted to be wheelchair-bound, began renting the residence.

Seven other occupants were also reportedly living in the home, and up to five others were staying in vehicles on the property.

Advertisement

On the morning of August 8, Seminole reportedly entered that same residence and woke up Standing Elk, who was sleeping next to his significant other, Court documents continue.

Standing Elk’s significant other reportedly stated that Seminole then turned on the light and started slapping his head, and an argument ensued.

Court documents go on to state that Standing Elk then ordered his significant other to call the police as he got into his wheelchair, and the argument continued down the hall into the living room.

Advertisement

While this occurred, one of the other occupants in the house handed Standing Elk a gun as his significant other was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, according to a witness statement in the Court documents.

The significant other then reportedly saw Seminole hitting Standing Elk in the face with a gun, and soon heard a “click” sound.

They then heard Seminole say, “pull the trigger” and “try again,” and ultimately witnessed Seminole point a gun at Standing Elk and shoot him.

Advertisement

Another occupant of the residence then reportedly “shot at” Seminole, who retreated into a bedroom, and the two exchanged another round of gunfire before Seminole exited the residence.

As Seminole got into his car, the other occupant stated that he shot at his vehicle once more as he drove away.

The other occupant then commented that the door to the residence looked like it had been kicked in, and that they soon discovered Standing Elk had passed away.

Two other witnesses/occupants of the home confirmed these reports.

Court documents go on to say that Seminole later provided a statement to law enforcement at the emergency room while he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Seminole stated he went to confront Standing Elk because he “had enough of (him) talking smack,” and that he was “threatening his daughter.”

Seminole said he began arguing with Standing Elk and that as he was leaving, he heard him “yelling in the house to have someone beat him up.”

Seminole stated that when he turned around, Standing Elk pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger, but the gun misfired, which is when he then hit him in the head with his gun.

Seminole then “heard a boom,” but “did not know what hit him,” which is when he retrieved a .45 caliber pistol.

Seminole then reportedly stated that when he “came too,” he was standing inside the house and was shooting back at Standing Elk.

Seminole then exited the residence and drove himself to a nearby clinic, where law enforcement later recovered a “black Springfield XDS gun” from the front passenger seat of his vehicle, which was loaded with a cartridge in the chamber.

Court documents go on to inform that a BIA police officer also overheard Seminole state that he “shouldn’t have picked up that gun.”

Upon their eventual arrival at the residence, law enforcement soon determined that Standing Elk had succumbed to the gunshot injuries, and his body was released to the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s office concluded that Standing Elk did indeed die “as a result of multiple gunshot wounds,” and the official Coroner’s report obtained by County 10 confirmed the manner of death as “homicide.”

Seminole’s detention hearing/preliminary examination has been set for December 22.

The maximum sentence for a First Degree Murder charge, is mandatory life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

The maximum sentence for a using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm

during and in relation to a crime of violence charge, is not less than 10 years nor more than life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

The maximum sentence for a causing death with a firearm during a crime of violence charge is up to life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

County 10 will provide updates on his case, which can be viewed here.