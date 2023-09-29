More

    Riverton High School girls swim team chats with the County 10 Sports Podcast

    Jerrad Anderson
    County 10 Sports Podcast

    (Riverton, WY) – The County 10 Sports Podcast was able to catch up with five Lady Wolverine swimmers and new Head Coach Kristi Spriggs this week.

    We chat about state qualifiers, goals for the season and get a few unique pieces of information about these talented young ladies.

    In order, interviews include;

    • Head Coach Krisi Spriggs
    • Amelia Tate – Sr.
    • Kendall Vincent – Jr
    • Julianne Spradlin – Sr.
    • Lillian Nowland  – Sr.
    • Chloe Smith – So.

    Catch the full conversations anywhere you find podcasts by searching for the County 10 Sports Podcast, or directly in the player below!

