(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches’ Association has announced the 2023 fall sports season “Coach of the Year” recipients, and representing Fremont County this year is Riverton High School Boys 3A Golf Coach Lars Flanagan.

Flanagan led the boys to a State Championship win this season, and was previously selected as Coach of the Year for the girls teams in 2020 as well.

Congratulations, Lars, and to Wolverine Golf!

The full WCA “Coach of the Year” list is below. h/t WCA