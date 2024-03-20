Former Tiger, Calkins paces UW golf at Arizona Invite

(Tucson, WY) – The Wyoming Cowboy golfers moved up the leader board on Tuesday finishing in fifth place in the 14-team field with a third round of 281 (-7) and a three-round score of 888 (+24). The seven-under team core tied for the second lowest of the season.

“I was very pleased how we played and competed today,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “It was the second lowest round of the day on a very tough golf course, and we are encouraged. We really adjusted well and overall, we just played good golf and we caught the teams we could catch today.”

Jaren Calkins led the way on the afternoon with a 68 (-4) for his second lowest round of the season. He finished tied for 37th at 226 (+10). Kristof Panke and Patrick Azevedo each shot a 70 (-2) for the final round. Panke finished tied for 23rd at 222 (+6) and Azevedo was at 228 (+12) for a tie for 44th.

Jimmy Dales shot a 73 (+1) finishing tied for 29th at 223 (+7). Davis Seybert shot a 77 (+5) on Tuesday and finished tied for 37th at 226 ( +10).

Arizona won the team title with a score of 847 (-17) in their home event. Arizona’s Tiger Christensen won the event at 206 (-10).

Cowboy Scores

T23 Kristof Panke – 76 (+4) – 76 (+4) – 70 (-2) = 222 (+6)

T29 Jimmy Dales – 74 (+2) – 76 (+4) – 73 (+1) =223 (+7)

T37 Jaren Calkins – 78 (+6) – 80 (+8) – 68 (-4) = 226 (+10)

T37 Davis Seybert – 75 (+3) – 74 (+2) – 77 (+5) = 226 (+10)

T44 Patrick Azevedo – 76 (+4) – 82 (+10) – 70 (-2) = 228 (+12)

Top-Five Teams

1. Arizona (-17)

2. New Mexico (-4)

3. Long Beach State (+8)

4. New Mexico State (+15)

5. Wyoming (+24)