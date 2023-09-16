Riverton Wolverines Golf three-peat; Paxton completes the four-peat

(Worland, WY) – The Riverton Wolverines golf team has been crowned as state championship 3A golf! The Wolverines were battling Evanston for the team title heading into the final day. They won by 14 shots. Parker Paxton won the individual title by two shots and competed the four-peat winning all four years of his high school golf career.
The Lady Wolverines would finish third in the team standings. The Lady Tigers finished eighth as a team. The Lander boys took fifth. Full individuals will be reported when County 10 has them.
Here are the team results
Girls Team Results
- Wheatland 506
- Evanston 539
- Riverton 555
- Douglas 559
- Lovell 578
- Cody 579
- Torrington 604
- Lander 618
- Green River 628
Boys Team Standings
- Riverton 606
- Evanston 620
- Wheatland 647
- Pinedale 663
- Lander 675
- Cody 690
- Lovell 701
- Worland 707
- Powell 716
- Douglas 716
- Torrington 722
- Buffalo 758
- Green River 742