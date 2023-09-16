Riverton Wolverines Golf three-peat; Paxton completes the four-peat

(Worland, WY) – The Riverton Wolverines golf team has been crowned as state championship 3A golf! The Wolverines were battling Evanston for the team title heading into the final day. They won by 14 shots. Parker Paxton won the individual title by two shots and competed the four-peat winning all four years of his high school golf career.

The Lady Wolverines would finish third in the team standings. The Lady Tigers finished eighth as a team. The Lander boys took fifth. Full individuals will be reported when County 10 has them.

Here are the team results

Advertisement

Girls Team Results

Wheatland 506

Evanston 539

Riverton 555

Douglas 559

Lovell 578

Cody 579

Torrington 604

Lander 618

Green River 628

Boys Team Standings

Riverton 606

Evanston 620

Wheatland 647

Pinedale 663

Lander 675

Cody 690

Lovell 701

Worland 707

Powell 716

Douglas 716

Torrington 722

Buffalo 758

Green River 742