County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – May 17, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Oldman, Floyd, 44, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol in the alley near the 700 block of North Federal Blvd saw a fellow slumped over and when she investigated further arrested Floyd Oldman, 44 yoa from Riverton for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .178”

Bell, Maurice, 40, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out below a sign

Antelope, Donald, 33, Ethete, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an unresponsive subject behind a business; “Officer located Donald Antelope, 33 yoa from Ethete as described with a BAC of .151 and arrested him on a Riverton Municipal warrant”

Thunder, Lydell, 68, Ethete, Municipal Warrant, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a group of subjects passing around a bottle; “All but one of the group were moved along but Lydell Thunder, 68 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .199. Mister Thunder also had an active Riverton Municipal warrant”

Hunter, Carmelita, N Broadway Ave., 8:05 PM, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject trying to use someone else’s credit card; “Responding officer contacted Carmelita Hunter, 29 yoa from Riverton and, when it was determined she had used a stolen credit card which she still had in her possession, arrested her for Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card. In a search incident to her arrest she was found to be in possession of the stolen wallet which had originally held the credit card and she was also charged with Petty :Larceny”

Wallowingbull, Joshua, 48, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an altercation that may have involved someone pulling a knife on them; “Officers located the described individual and arrested Joshua Wallowingbull, 48 yoa from Fort Washakie for Public Intoxication. No knife was found”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Weapon Offense: E Main Street, 2:03 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they were shot with a BB gun; report pending

Property Destruction: Forest Drive, 4:44 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone shot an apartment window out; report pending

Theft: E Fremont Ave, 9:24 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “Stolen vehicle is a 2019 Purple Honda HRV Wyoming plate #10-1730. A stolen report was taken and the vehicle was entered into NCIC”