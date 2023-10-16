Riverton Museum announces 2023 Pumpkin Trail winners

(Riverton, WY) Business and organization participants in the 2023 Pumpkin Trail went all out this year with a total of 39 carved and/or decorated pumpkins displayed in the courtyard of the Riverton Museum last Saturday evening.

The public cast their votes for their top three favorites. Winning both 1st and 2nd places with their jack-o-lanterns was Rendezvous Dental, with 3rd place going to Riverton Kiwanis.

“It’s one of my favorite events we’ve done this year so far,” said Site Manager Nathaniel Griffee. “It’s great to see all the creativity in the community on display. We had a lot of good entries…there were a lot that didn’t get into the top three that were still really well-made and creative.”

Advertisement

”I was so impressed by the creativity that went into the pumpkins,” said Collections Manager April Peregoy. “It added to the overall atmosphere and helped make the event a wonderful success!”

Alma Law had 50 participants in the Haunted Downtown Walking Tour and said that he was pleased with all the interest in the tour. “It was interesting how personal stories and folks with their own expertise and ideas came up along the way,” he said. “I now have two more stories to research and investigate and add to the tour!” Alma Law speaks from the back steps of the Riverton Museum before the Haunted Downtown Walking Tour.

(h/t Carol Harper)

The next activity at the Riverton Museum will be their 7th Annual Fall Fun Fest on Saturday, October 28 from 2:00-4:00 p.m., where kids can come dressed up in their costumes, make harvest and Halloween-themed crafts, enjoy some snacks, and play some of classic children’s games.

For more information and updates, visit the Riverton Museum’s Facebook page or web page at fremontcountymuseums.com/riverton.

Advertisement