Riverton City Council proposes $240K in community service contracts for eight local organizations this year

The Riverton City Council plans to allocate $240,000 in direct distribution funding from the state to eight community service groups this year.

The community service contract amounts will be finalized as part of the city budget process, but the council came to a consensus on proposed totals during a work session this week:

-$127,000 for R Recreation

-$45,000 for PAWS for Life Animal League

-$35,000 for Eagles Hope Transitions

-$15,000 for the Riverton Chamber of Commerce

-$7,000 for Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County

-$5,000 for the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department

-$3,000 for Injury Prevention Resources

-$3,000 for MMIP Wind River

Twenty local organizations requested more than $780,000 in community service funding this year, city administrator Kyle Butterfield said.

The groups that weren’t identified for funding include:

-Central Wyoming Center for Art, Technology and Science

-Child Development Services of Fremont County

-Foundations for Nations Food Pantry

-Riverton Help Center

-Riverton Lions Club

-Riverton Little League

-Riverton Swim Club

-Special Olympics Riverton

-Volunteers of America/Center of Hope

-Wind River Refuge

-Wind River Transportation Authority

-Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc.

“We’ve got a lot of really worthy causes,” Mayor Tim Hancock said during this week’s work session. “I wish there were sufficient funds to award the entire (amount). This is always a difficult decision.”

The council approved a total of $275,000 in community service contract funding to 13 local entities last year, according to city staff.

This year, Hancock had proposed allocating less funding to community service contracts to reflect the fact that the city budget “is very tight.”

“(We) have been working very hard to get the budget in a place where we’re taking as little out of our reserves as possible,” Hancock said. “To just have the contracts for services remain stagnant, I don’t think really makes sense, because it doesn’t recognize really where the budget is.”

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

