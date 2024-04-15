Riverton – Five Individual Gold Medals at Powell and Two Relay Titles – Chatfield Sets 1600 Meter Record

Riverton brought home five individual gold medals and a pair of relay championships from the LA Kohnke Invitational Track Meet at Powell last weekend. The Riverton boys finished third as a team behind Cody and Powell with 129 points and the girls were fourth, tallying 64.

Hurdlers Addison Alley and Samantha Ablard both took first place in their respective hurdle races. Alley won the 100-meter event and Ablard the 300-meter race.

Kaden Chatfield posted wins in the 800 and 1600-meter runs, breaking the school record in the “Metric Mile” with a blistering 4:19.

Kaden Chatfield in the 4×800 Meter Relay – h/t Christy Chatfield

Natan Mills won the shot and took third in the disk.

The Wolverine 4×400-meter relay team of Talon Prestwich, Ty Sheets, Alex Stevens, and Zander Hinkley broke the tape in 3:40.10, and the Riverton 4×800-meter relay team of Alexander Truax, Davian Spoonhunter, Chatfield, and Hinkley took an easy win with a time of 8:39.48

LA Kohnke Invite Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Powell 183.5, 2. Cody 172.5, 3. Worland 112, 4. Riverton 64, 5. Lovell 51, 6. Rocky Mountain 30.5, 7. Burlington 15.5, 8. Greybull 3

100 Meter Dash: 1. Kalistynn Crippen, WOR 13.10, 2. Addison Alley, RIV 13.33, 3. Victoria Gale, RIV 13.41

200 Meter Dash: 1. Waycee Harvey, POW 26.52, 3. Victoria Gale, RIV 27.06

400 Meter Dash: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 58.03

800 Meter Run: 1. Lillie Kirkham, COD 2:25.30, 3. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:28.26

Davian Spoonhunter passed the baton to Zander Hinkley in the 4×800 Meter Relay – h/t Christy Chatfield

1600 Meter Run: 1. Zena Tapia, WOR 5:22.04

3200 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 11:37.74

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Alley, RIV 15.81

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Samantha Ablard, RIV 49.32

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Worland 49.82

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 4:24.30

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Powell 10:14.09

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Worland 4:29.06

High Jump: 1. Anna Richardson, WR 5-3

Pole Vault: 1. Isabelle Paddock, COD 10-3

Long Jump: 1. Alessandra Broussard, COD 16-4.25, 7. Victoria Gale, RIV 14-7.5

Triple Jump: 1. Waycee Harvey, POW 35-0, 5. Tailynne Keyes, RIV 31-9

Shot Put: 1. Katie O’Brien, POW 39-10, 5. Alexis Taylor, RIV 32-4.5

Discus: 1. Manaia Peterson, WOR 112-9,

LA Kohnke Invite Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Cody 188.5, 2. Powell 148, 3. Riverton 129, 4. Lovell 91.5, 5. Burlington 51, 6. Worland 27, 7. Rocky Mountain 11, 8. Meeteetse 5, 9. Greybull 2

100 Meter Dash:1. Jace Jarrett, COD 11.04

200 Meter Dash: 1. Dillon Brost, COD 22.63, 3. Zander Hinkley, RIV 24.0

400 Meter Dash: 1. Charlie Hulbert, COD 51.42, 6. Alex Bisbee, RIV 58.36

800 Meter Run: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 1:59, 4. Alexander Truax, RIV 2:08.46

1600 Meter Run: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:19.78, 6. Marshall Walton, RIV 4:51.63

3200 Meter Run: 1. Charlie Hulbert, COD 9:43, 2. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 10:07.50, 4. Marshall Walton, RIV 10:44.73, 8. Frankie Strickland, RIV 12:05.83

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Stuart Shoopman, POW 15.97, 6. Clay Sheets, 18.66

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Boston Cronebaugh, COD 41.13, 3. Clay Sheets, 43.82, 5. Kaiden Arnold, RIV 44.09

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 42.26, 3. Riverton 45.93

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Riverton (Talon Prestwich, Ty Sheets, Alex Stevens, Zander Hinkley) 3:40.10

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Riverton (Alexander Truax, Davian Spoonhunter, Kaden Chatfield, Zander Hinkley) 8:39.48

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Worland 4:03.56

High Jump: 1. Isaiah Woyack, POW 6-4

Pole Vault: 1. Kaden Clark, COD 13-0

Long Jump: 1. Adnan Khan, 20-9.5, 7. Ty Sheets, RIV 18-8

Triple Jump: 1. Isaiah Woyack, POW 43-5.5

Shot Put: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 47-3, 6. Xavier Garcia, RIV 42-11

Discus: 1. Logan Class, COD 151-9, 3. Nathan Mills, RIV 136-10, 4. Kayden Liebrecht, RIV 121-8