Riverton Community Watch holds Community Safety Meeting at Frontier Ambulance on September 26

(Riverton, WY) Riverton Community Watch will hold its monthly meetings on the 4th Tuesday of each month, with the next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 26 at 6:00 p.m. at the Riverton Frontier Ambulance station.

On the agenda will be addressing the safety issues and concerns of Riverton businesses and residents, a discussion on the National Neighborhood Watch program, a review of “when to call 911”, and ongoing clean-up efforts.

Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado will be in attendance. First responders, law enforcement officers, community/neighborhood watch coordinators, and Riverton residents and business owners are invited to attend. The meeting will be (audio) recorded.

The Frontier Ambulance station is located at 1052 Petersdorf Avenue (on the corner at the end of Rose Lane and Petersdorf). For more information, visit rivertonwatch.org or email [email protected].