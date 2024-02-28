RHS Student of the week: Darrick DeVries

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Darrick DeVries was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Annette Benn-Thornton:

“I would like to nominate Darrick DeVries as student of the week. His commitment to a high standard of academic achievement in my class and dedication to Wolverine athletics make him an outstanding representative of RHS standards of excellence.”

Darrick participates in Football and Basketball. He has received All State Football and Basketball, and 2023 East All Conference Football Player of the year. Outside of school, Darrick enjoys hanging out with friends and family.

After high school, Darrick would like to enter a 4 year apprenticeship to become a journeyman electrician.

Darrick is the son of Martin and Jamie DeVries.