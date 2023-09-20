RHS Student of the week: Sydnee Jevne

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Sydnee Jevne was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Kelli Gard.

“Sydnee is such a hard worker and willing to step in and help me with my next big idea. She might roll her eyes at me for a minute, but she is always on board and willing to do what is needed. She is more than willing to put in extra time and effort. I am going to miss this kid next year! Who will champion all my fun ideas?! Sydnee spends HOURS after school working with student-athletes. She has also been involved in FCCLA and Culinary Club since she was a freshman. Sydnee served as an officer in FCCLA and competed in various competitions over the years and has placed in competition for cake decorating. Sydnee also tutors other students. She is constantly involved in something and spends time outside of school working on special projects and events. Sydnee placed 3rd in FCCLA cake decorating and is part of the National Honors Society.”

Sydnee is involved in Student training, FCCLA, Culinary Club, and NHS. She has received awards and honors for Vice President of Fundraising for FCCLA, academic letters sophomore and junior year, Vice President of Peer Tutoring for NHS, and honor roll all through middle school and high school. Sydnee loves doing anything literally outside, she does not like being stuck inside.

After high school, Sydnee plans on going to UW for either athletic training or speech pathology.

Sydnee is the daughter of Kelly and Jess Jevne.