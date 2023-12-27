RHS Student of the week: Riley Walker

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Riley Walker was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Rebecca Pierson and Mrs. Margaret Murray:

Riley Walker (by Rebecca Pierson): I am writing to nominate Riley Walker as Senior of the Week at Riverton High School. Riley is not only intelligent but also consistently demonstrates a strong work ethic in all academic pursuits. Their exemplary grades are a testament to their dedication to academic excellence. Riley’s commitment to their studies not only sets a high standard for their peers but also serves as an inspiration to the entire student body. Beyond the classroom, Riley is an active and engaged member of the school community. They have been an invaluable asset to the Drama department, showcasing their creativity and talent on stage. Riley has received All-State awards in Drama. Riley’s involvement in the Speech and Debate team further highlights their excellent communication skills and ability to articulate ideas effectively. They attended the Nationals Speech and Debate tournament over the summer. Riley is also highly involved in choir. What sets Riley apart is not only their academic achievements but also their warm and friendly demeanor. Riley brings a sense of joy and positivity to every interaction, making them a pleasure to work with and be around. Whether collaborating on projects or participating in extracurricular activities, Riley’s enthusiasm is contagious.

Advertisement

Riley Walker (by Margaret Murray): Riley Walker is one of the most dedicated, passionate individuals that I have ever met. Having the privilege to serve as her English teacher and speech and debate coach, I have observed that she puts her heart and soul into everything that she does, whether it is to participate in a class discussion or prepare a speech for competition. She takes on a leadership role as a senior member of the Riverton High School Speech and Debate team by helping coach new students and share the insights that she has gained from competing at the state and national levels

Riley is involved in Choir, Speech and Debate, and Theatre. She has received All-Northwest Honor Choir twice, All-State Theatre four times, and gone to Nationals for Speech and Debate. She enjoys cooking and baking in her spare time.

After high school, Riley plans to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

Riley is the daughter of Scott and Alison Barrett.

Advertisement