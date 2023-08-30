RHS Student of the week: Madison Bower

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Madison Bower was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Tomi Kirkland:

“Madison has been a bright spot in my life every day at RHS for the last three years. She has been a huge asset to the yearbook crew, creating fun and dynamic pages that highlight life and people at RHS. Madi also took Honors English III in my room; and she rocked it! Her writing is phenomenal. Her understanding is spectacular and her contribution to class was a strength. Madi is a great student, but she is an awesome human. She is kind. She is hardworking. She is hysterical. I 10/10 recommend you get yourself a Madi Bower in your life!”

Advertisement

Madison says, “I’m currently in the National Honors Society, NSHSS, and have been on the Principal’s honor roll for the past 3 years. My outside hobbies consist of art, crochet, and video games. After high school I plan to get a bachelors in accounting and live a comfortable life with my cats. If accounting doesn’t work out I’d try to pursue something more creative such as filmmaking or the arts.“

Madison is the daughter of Tamela Bower.