RHS Student of the week: Kiana Swann

Kiana Swann was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Margaret Murray:
“Kiana has a great attitude. She faces every challenge- academic or otherwise- with grit and determination”
Kiana is involved in Cross Country, Indoor Track, and Outdoor Track. She has placed at State during outdoor track, lettered in Cross Country, and received the most improved award for Outdoor Track.
Outside of school, she likes to hang out with her boyfriend and friends, go to the gym, and travel.
After High School, Kiana plans to attend CSU and double major in Media Communications, journalism and communication studies.
Kiana is the daughter of Kristin Alksnitis and Kevin Rieman.