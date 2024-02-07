RHS Student of the week: Kiana Swann

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Kiana Swann was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Margaret Murray:

“Kiana has a great attitude. She faces every challenge- academic or otherwise- with grit and determination”

Kiana is involved in Cross Country, Indoor Track, and Outdoor Track. She has placed at State during outdoor track, lettered in Cross Country, and received the most improved award for Outdoor Track.

Outside of school, she likes to hang out with her boyfriend and friends, go to the gym, and travel.

After High School, Kiana plans to attend CSU and double major in Media Communications, journalism and communication studies.

Kiana is the daughter of Kristin Alksnitis and Kevin Rieman.

