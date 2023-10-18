RHS Student of the week: Katie Shields

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Katie Shields was nominated as student of the week by Mr. Andy Peeks, Ms. Margaret Murray, and Mrs. Tomi Kirkland:

Mr. Andy Peeks: Katie has been an incredibly valuable asset for our band program from the first day she walked in the room. She continues to grow as a musician everyday, and she’s always one of the first kids that will volunteer her time to serve her band program and help with any extra work that needs to be done. Her dedication and drive to create success are second to none.

Ms. Margaret Murray: As her NHS advisor, and English teacher, I can attest to Katie’s character and dedication to excellence both in the classroom and beyond.

Mrs. Tomi Kirkland: “The Georgia Bulldogs lost a good one when Katie escaped to the Cowboy state! Katie Shields moved to Riverton with her family at the beginning of her junior year. This shy, quiet girl blossomed into the beautiful human she is, while finding a fantastic friend group and shining bright in the classroom. Katie is a writer and a thinker; she is a joy to have in class. She works hard and writes phenomenally well. Katie will look good sportin’ the Brown and Gold at UW!”

Katie participates in Band, Key Club, and NHS. She has received a Heritage Award, most outstanding marcher sophomore year, academic letter, 6 academic medals, international HOSA qualifier, and is an AP Scholar.

After graduation, Katie plans to continue band in college, dual major in elementary education and psychology and become a first grade teacher.

Katie is the daughter of Courtney and Kevin Shields.