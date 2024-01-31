RHS Student of the week: Josie Hutson

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Josie Hutson was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Ceira Roberts:

Josie brings the vibe up in every group she is involved with. She is a leader that listens to the ideas of others and shows respect to her peers. One of the most reliable students I’ve gotten to know. She has been involved in the RHS Student Council for the last few years.

Josie is involved in school as the Student Council Senior Secretary and National Honors Society Representative. She has been on the Honor Roll and National Honors Society, and has been Prom Queen and 1st Attendant for Homecoming.

Josie enjoys spending time with friends and staying as busy as possible outside of school.

After high school, she plans on attending the University of Wyoming.

Josie is the daughter of Amy and Harold Hutson.

