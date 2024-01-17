RHS Student of the week: Austin Rogers

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Austin Rogers was nominated as student of the week by Margaret Murray:

“I have had the honor of knowing Austin Rogers for the past two years both as a student in my English classes and as a National Honor Society advisor. As a student, Austin has grown greatly through his commitment to excellence and willingness to use feedback to continually improve his writing skills. Further, Austin truly embodies the ideals of the National Honor Society: character, leadership, service, and scholarship through his willingness to serve his school and community and answer any call for help.”

Austin is involved in National Honors Society and is an FFA Officer. He has received awards for being on the honor roll, and got outstanding Sophomore and Junior in FFA.

Outside of school, Austin enjoys doing anything in the mountains like hunting, fishing, camping, and long-range shooting competitions.

After high school, Austin is debating entering a trade as an electrician or becoming a Mechanical Engineer.

Austin is the son of Ty and Jenn Rogers.

