Request for proposals for Therapeutic Counseling Services for Fremont County School District 1, State of Wyoming

Fremont County School District #1 (FCSD #1) located in Lander, Wyoming is issuing a

Request for Proposals (RFP) for therapeutic counseling services:

• Interested parties must be licensed to provide therapeutic counseling to public school

students in secondary grade levels

● 35 hours per week

● Collaboration with the school, parents and reporting of progress when applicable

● Weekly service logs and monthly timesheet with invoice

● Compensation will reflect reasonable and customary rates

By this RFP, the District invites all interested, licensed professionals to submit proposals to provide therapeutic counseling services for select Lander students.

FCSD #1 established the following critical events, deadlines, and dates, which apply to the

Request for Proposal process:

Advertisement

Release of the request for Proposal: 9/15/2023

Proposals due: 9/29/2023

Notification of Selection: 10/6/2023

Effective date of contract: 10/16/2023

Contact:

Ceatriss Wall, Principal

Pathfinder High School

Fremont County School District #1

863 Sweetwater St. Lander, WY 82520

[email protected]

