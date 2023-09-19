Request for proposals for Therapeutic Counseling Services for Fremont County School District 1, State of Wyoming

Fremont County School District #1 (FCSD #1) located in Lander, Wyoming is issuing a
Request for Proposals (RFP) for therapeutic counseling services:
• Interested parties must be licensed to provide therapeutic counseling to public school
students in secondary grade levels
● 35 hours per week
● Collaboration with the school, parents and reporting of progress when applicable
● Weekly service logs and monthly timesheet with invoice
● Compensation will reflect reasonable and customary rates
By this RFP, the District invites all interested, licensed professionals to submit proposals to provide therapeutic counseling services for select Lander students.
FCSD #1 established the following critical events, deadlines, and dates, which apply to the
Request for Proposal process:
Release of the request for Proposal: 9/15/2023
Proposals due: 9/29/2023
Notification of Selection: 10/6/2023
Effective date of contract: 10/16/2023
Contact:
Ceatriss Wall, Principal
Pathfinder High School
Fremont County School District #1
863 Sweetwater St. Lander, WY 82520
[email protected]
Public Notice paid for by Fremont County School District #1