FCSWDD Request for Propane Supply and Delivery

Scope of Work

The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District (District) is now accepting sealed bids for propane supply and delivery for the calendar year 2023-2024 cold weather season (September 2023 through July 2024). This contract price shall be in the form of a locked-in price, not a pre-pay or pre-buy. The price shall include all costs, including but not limited to delivery. No taxes will apply as the District is a tax exempt entity.

Proposal Deadline

The deadline for submitting sealed bids is August 31, 2023, at 11:00 am, delivered to the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District / Attn: Propane Bid / 52 Beebe Road / PO Box 1400 (United States Postal Services only) / Lander, Wyoming 82520. Sealed bids must be received, accompanied by bid security in the amount of 5% of the total bid in the form of a cashier’s check, bid bond, or irrevocable letter of credit, at the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District office by the due date and time.

Proposal Details

For the full RFP please contact the District Office at (307) 332-7040, visit our website trashmatters.org, or stop by at 52 Beebee Road, Lander, WY.

Advertisement

Public notice paid for by Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District