    Fremont County Strategic Plans – Public Meeting No. 2

    DOWL and Fremont County invites Fremont County residents to participate in a public meeting regarding the Fremont County Strategic Plans for Lower North Fork Road, North 2nd Street (beyond City limits), and Tweed Lane (beyond city limits).

    The purpose of the strategic plans is to evaluate existing conditions and develop alternatives for future improvements. The purpose of the meeting will be to present potential alternatives and receive public comment.

    Two meetings will be held as follows. The meetings will start with a presentation at 6:00 PM followed by question and answer. The presentation will be repeated at 7:00 PM for those that miss the earlier presentation.

    Route: Lower North Fork/North 2nd Street
    Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
    Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
    Place: Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive Lander, Wyoming

    Route: Tweed Lane
    Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
    Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
    Place:Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive Lander, Wyoming

    Contact Kasey Jones of DOWL with any questions or comments at [email protected]

