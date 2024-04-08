More

    Squaw-Baldwin Creek Loop Strategic Plan Public Meeting

    Public Notice
    WHO
    Fremont County has contracted Y2 Consultants to facilitate a strategic planning process for the Squaw-Baldwin Creek Loop. This plan will review Squaw Creek and Baldwin Creek roads from the city limits of Lander to their connection point. The planning process will seek to understand land use priorities, changes in vehicular and pedestrian traffic, natural constraints, and community preferences to produce a conceptual direction for the corridor.

    WHAT
    The design team has developed a few conceptual alternatives that could be implemented along the corridor for the public’s input and consideration. A vital part of the planning process is public involvement, which includes both in-person and virtual engagement opportunities. If you are interested in the Squaw-Baldwin Creek Loop plan to attend the public meetings, please click here.

    WHEN
    Tuesday, April 9th, 2024, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

    WHERE
    Lander Community Center
    950 Buena Vista Drive
    Lander, WY 82520

    For more information, call (307) 733-2999 or email project manager Skyler Helffrich, [email protected].

    Public Notice paid for by Y2 Consultants

