Central Wyoming Regional Airport Request for Statement of Qualifications – Airport Engineering Services

CENTRAL WYOMING REGIONAL AIRPORT

Riverton, Wyoming

REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

Central Wyoming Regional Airport/City of Riverton requests statements of qualifications from consultants to provide Airport Engineering Services for the Airport. Statements shall conform to a prepared set of specifications available from Riverton City Hall or www.publicpurchase.com. Questions regarding the RFQ, including receiving a copy of the RFQ specifications, should be directed to Bruce Ransom, Airport Division Manager, at 307.857.7780 or [email protected].

The Airport/City reserves the right to reject any or all qualification statements or waive any specification or requirement if it is in the Airport’s/City’s interest to do so. The Airport/City assumes no liability for the cost of preparing responses to this request. Statements will be received until 4:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the City of Riverton’s, City Hall. Address your packet to the attention of Mr. Brian Eggleston, 816 N, Federal Blvd., Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

Proposal documents should be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope with “Statements of Qualifications and Experience for Airport Engineering Services Consultant Selection”. Qualifications received after the stated time, including faxed or e-mailed material, will not be accepted. In order to be considered, proposer must be on the Wyoming Department of Transportation pre-approved list.

