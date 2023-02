Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

Sawyer Watson is Rendezvous Student of the Week, nominated by Mrs. Hoover. She says, ” Sawyer is such a kind, gentle spirit. She always has a smile on her face and a good attitude. She leads with her actions and always perseveres through difficult tasks. She is hardworking and truly demonstrates the Rendezvous way every single day!”

Advertisement