Recreation Board awards Volunteers of the Year at Tuesday’s Riverton School Board meeting

(Riverton, WY) Two community members received Volunteer of the Year awards by the FCSD #25 Recreation Board at last night’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Recreation Board Treasurer Cody Beers presented the Individual Volunteer of the Year to Linda Bebout.

“Linda has a long and honorable service to the citizens of Fremont County School District #25,” Beers said. “She’s lived in the Riverton community and in the state of Wyoming, and she loves both of them. She believes in giving back and making a difference in the lives of others. Her selfless dedication is truly inspiring to those who know her.”

Bebout is a native of East Liverpool, Ohio. She came to Riverton with her late husband, Richard, in 1979. They raised four children who all attended school in District 25. She is very involved in a number of organizations including Injury Prevention Resources, Wyoming Senior Citizens Incorporated, Wyoming State Health Insurance & Medicare, Friends of the Riverton Library, and coordinates the Hot Notes, Cool Nights concerts in Riverton City Park. She was also the recipient of AARP’s Eddie Wadda Community Service Award.

“I’d just like to say thank you, really, to all the entities that support the Recreation District,” said Bebout upon receiving the award. “I think I’ve probably come to their meetings over 20 years, asking for Hot Notes, Cool Nights, and I’m amazed at the energy and the number of volunteers that show up every year with innovative programs for the community.”

Bebout also thanked the school board, “who over the years, there have been quite a few of them who have had to decide which group is going to get the funding that they’re requesting,” she said. “We do appreciate it, and the community is richer for their efforts.”

Beers then presented the Group Volunteer of the Year Award to the Riverton Rendezvous Committee. Andy Samuelson was present to receive the award.

Jody Ray and Cody Beers present Andy Samuelson with the Group Volunteer of the Year Award for the Riverton Rendezvous Committee, aka “Riverton Balloon Club”. (h/t Carol Harper)

“These underappreciated volunteers have been putting on a ballon rally for 43 years,” Beers said. “It started in July with festivities and a bunch of dreams. This mid-July celebration has grown through the years…today it is a thriving organization of a handful of pilots. This celebration of Riverton has grown from a relatively small get-together to an event that draws visitors from all over the region. These volunteers have kept the celebration going…that’s amazing when you look at what volunteers can do over generations.”

Samuelson thanked the Recreation Board on behalf of the Riverton Rendezvous Committee.

“Id just like to thank you guys for your support,” he said. “We couldn’t do it without the committee and the community, all the businesses that sponsor balloons, along with the grants we receive…I’m pretty new to the balloon scene; I’ve only been doing this for four or five years now. Pat Newlin should be the one who’s up here…she was the Balloonmeister for 20 years. I’m just kind of carrying it on…so thank you to the board and to the community.”

