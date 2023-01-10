Circles USA meeting postponed until the end of January

(Riverton, WY) With participation and interest gaining momentum for Circles USA, the meeting that was scheduled for tonight as the program’s launch has been postponed until the end of January.

“With additional interest in being part of Circles, the decision has been made to push back the start of the program to the end of January,” said Terri Hays, Poverty Alleviation Systems (PAS) Facilitator. “I am still accepting applications and referrals for Circle Leaders (participants) who would like support and mentorship to become financially stable for themselves and their families.”

A Circle Leader is an individual or family who is committed to moving out of poverty and reaching 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, has completed Circle Leader Training, and is ready to share his or her story to support systemic changes within the community.

Requirements include completion of the Circles application and orientation, a 12-week Circle Leader training, contributing to and being actively engaged in the program, attending meetings regularly, setting and making progress on specific goals, and an 18-month commitment to the Circles program.

“There is no limit on how long you can be in the program,” Hays said. Those interested can request access to the application on the Circles USA website under “Become a Circle Leader”.

Hays said that they’re aiming for Tuesday, January 31 to begin the program. From that point, weekly meetings will be held on Tuesdays at Rendezvous Elementary with dinner from 5:45-6:30 p.m. At 6:30, children go to youth activities and the Circle Leaders will engage in structured learning and mentoring activities until around 8:00 p.m.

“If you have any individuals/families you think would be interested in participating, please refer them to me or let me know and I can reach out to them,” Hays added. “In addition, I’m also recruiting Allies (mentors), and volunteers for Resource Teams.”

Contact Terri Hays at 307-856-9407 ext. 5025 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.