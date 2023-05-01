Local traffic to casino, Beaver Creek Housing permitted during WY 789 road closure tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – As motorists prepare for the planned closure on WY 789 between Riverton and Hudson tomorrow, May 2 for a military training exercise, concerns were raised from those who work at the nearby casino and live in the area.

County 10 reached out to Cody Beers from WYDOT, who clarified that “Local traffic (will be) allowed to (the) casino and Beaver Creek Housing.”

The closure will last through Tuesday afternoon, during which time “all traffic will be detoured on Rendezvous Road, south of Riverton beginning at the traffic signal, past St. Stephens Mission and Arapahoe to WY789, northeast of Hudson,” according to the initial WYDOT press release.

Folks with further questions about travel impacts can contact Beers at 307-431-1803.