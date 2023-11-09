More

    FCSD 25 Recreation Board to contribute $250K toward new soccer complex in Riverton – with hockey included

    Katie Roenigk
    h/t Adobe Stock

    The Fremont County School District 25 Recreation Board plans to contribute $250,000 towards a new soccer and hockey complex in town, the Riverton City Council heard this week.

    Rec Board treasurer Cody Beers said the decision was unanimous.

    “We’re very excited about it,” he told the council during a regular meeting Tuesday.

    The money won’t be awarded right away, he noted, but the Recreation Board has asked the Riverton Youth Soccer Association to present a formal funding application during upcoming “grants meetings” in January.

    The Recreation Board also asked RYSA to provide for future use of the complex by local hockey teams, Beers said.

    “We have our opportunity with recreation right now,” he said. “We’re proud to tell you about it and join this partnership to do great things for our youth in this community.”

