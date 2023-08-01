Registration for Fremont No. 25 Schools

Fremont County School District No. 25 uses an online student registration/data validation system. This allows the district to collect and verify all student demographic, emergency and medical information in a condensed format for your child prior to the start of the new school year.

If your child has EVER attended any FCSD #25 school:

Simply log in to your previously created PowerSchool parent portal account and select your student. Click on Forms on the left side of the page and make sure you’re on the General Forms tab. Verify the information on the Student Update forms, making any corrections as necessary. It is especially important that guardian and emergency contact information is up to date.

Advertisement

Once the Student Update forms are complete, click on the Enrollment tab and complete all 2023-2024 Enrollment Forms.

If you do not remember your parent portal username and password, contact your child’s school.

Please do not share your username and password with anyone or leave it laying around as it could give someone else access to your student’s information.

If your student has never attended an FCSD #25 school:

Advertisement

You will need to complete a short online Pre-registration form. This is accessible by going to the FCSD #25 website and clicking on New Student Registration.

After the pre-registration form is submitted you will receive an email with instructions to access your PowerSchool Parent Portal Account. Once you’re in your parent portal account, select your student, click on Forms on the left side of the page and make sure you’re on the Enrollment tab. Fill out all forms listed on that page. You do not need to fill out the forms on the General Forms tab.

Remember: this Pre-registration is only for students who are brand new to the district.

Advertisement

All students:

We would appreciate all families completing all of the forms online in their entirety through the PowerSchool Parent Portal as soon as possible. This allows us to plan more accurately for staffing and classroom needs so we are as prepared as possible in the fall. Your student’s registration will not be complete until the online forms have been completed, submitted, approved and all of the required documents are on file at the school.

If you do not have access to the Internet, or need help using the system, please contact your child’s school.

Advertisement

Public Notice paid for by Fremont County School District No. 25