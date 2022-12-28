Recent deaths: Wolf, Heckert, Childers

Melvin “Mel” Wolf, 77, of Riverton passed away on December 25, 2022, at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riverton Elks Club on January 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Mel’s ashes were buried with his wife at Mountain View Cemetery with Military Honors. To view full obituary, click here.

Robert “Rob” Heckert, 67, passed away on December 23, 2022 in Riverton at the Sage West Hospital, with his family by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held December 29, 2022, at the Senior Center in Shoshoni, WY. If anyone wishes to attend and share some stories and memories with the family, you are more than welcome. To view full obituary, click here.

Cheryl K. Childers, 73, of Lander Wyoming died in her home on December 19, 2022. Hudson’s Funeral Home is handling arrangements with a viewing Wednesday, December 28th from 5-7 at Hudson’s and church service on Thursday, December 29th at 10am at Bethel Lutheran Church, 626 Shoshone Street, Lander, WY 82520. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement