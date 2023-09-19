Recent Deaths: Vinson, Averett

In Loving Memory of Stephanie Vinson. March 1, 1974 – September 10, 2023 – Funeral services will be held on September 25, 2023 at the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 653 Cascade, Lander, Wyoming, 82520 with a viewing beginning at 10am followed by a Celebration of Life at 11am. A brief burial ceremony and prayer will be help at Mount Hope Cemetery. A light meal will be provided afterwards back at the Church Building, and the family looks forward to hearing from all those who were able to come to remember Stephanie’s life. To view full obituary, click here.

Larry Edward Averett, 71, of Lander, Wyoming died on September 16, 2023. The Graveside Service will be at 1:00pm, Tuesday, September 26, 2023 in the Mount Hope Cemetery, 720 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520.