Recent deaths: Smith, Brown, Underwood, Lemire, Davis

Our deepest condolences to friends and family,

Memorial services for Marilyn Smith, 86, will be held at a later date. Mrs. Smith passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Amanda LuRee Brown, 19, was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Mary Brown’s residence, 469 Ethete Road, Ethete, Wyoming. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023 at Mary Brown’s residence followed by a wake. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Funeral services for Sassite “Sassy” Underwood, 17, was held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 19, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall. Interment followed at Sage Redman Cemetery. A Rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Yellowplume residence, 708 Rendezvous Road with a wake to follow. To view full obituary, click here.

Dorothy Joy Lemire died on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the age of 93, surrounded by family at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

James Elmer Davis, 75, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Billings, Montana. Funeral Services took place at Davis Funeral Home Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement