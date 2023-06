Private family services will be held for Jeanette Marie Rittenhouse, 79, who passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Jay Dee Perkins of Lander, Wyo., passed away on June 2, 2023, at the age of 75. There will be no funeral or memorial service. To read full obituary, click here.

