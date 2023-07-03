Recent deaths: Redcap, Crazythunder Jr., Mahan, Wiedeman, Spoonhunter-Brown

Funeral services for Michelle Kay Redcap, 61, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Friday Cemetery. A Wake will be held at 204 Yellowcalf Road beginning at 5:00 p.m. Mrs. Redcap passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at her home in Whiterocks, Utah. To view full obituary, click here.

William Patrick Crazythunder, Jr.(Billy) , 39, of Ethete, Wyoming passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A wake and a NAC Ceremony will be held at 217 Willow St. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, starting at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 217 Willow St. with burial to follow at WallowingBull Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Wayne “Corky” Cordell Mahan, 74, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Shoshoni Senior Center with military graveside rites to follow at Lake View Cemetery in Shoshoni, Wyoming. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Mr. Mahan passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

I am sad to announce the passing of Chad Wiedeman of Riverton, WY. He passed 06/29/23 Wyoming Medical Center Casper, WY due complications from trauma. There will be a Celebration of Life for Chad July 8, 2023 2:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home, Riverton. We are organizing a Float on the river for Chad in the near future and will passing along details as solidified. To view full obituary, click here.

Karen J. Spoonhunter-Brown, She was born in Ft. Washakie, WY, the loving daughter of William and Elma Spoonhunter. 77 and one half years later, on June 29, 2023, Karen stepped into the eternal light, to sit next to Jesus, eager to embrace all the loved ones who went on before her. A prayer service will be offered at her home at #4 Northern Arapaho Rd. in Arapahoe, WY at dusk on Sunday, July 2, 2023. She will remain at her home until Monday evening. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm on Monday, July 3rd at St. Stephens Mission in St. Stephens, WY. Karen will remain in the church for an all night wake. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on July 4th, 2023 at St. Stephens Mission. Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Louie Shea and Fr. Andrew Duncan. Her family will then carry her to the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery and return her to the earth. Following her burial, there will be a gathering at Great Plains Hall to share a meal and allow her family to thank those who have supported them during this sacred time. To view full obituary, click here.