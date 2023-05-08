Recent deaths: Miller, Christensen, Green

Services for Margaret Jacqueline “Jackie” Miller, 70 have been changed to Davis Funeral Home due to expected rainy weather, 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 with a reception to follow at the Reach Clubhouse, 622 North 8th Street, Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Kent Christensen, 75, will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Fremont County Fair in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501. To view full obituary, click here.

Ralph Ady Green of Lander died peacefully at home. He was 74 years old. Upon his request no services will take place, He will be buried in Meeteetse, Wyoming. To read full obituary, click here.

