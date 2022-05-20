Recent Deaths: Medema, Jones, Moss, Payne

Our condolences,

A celebration of Life will be held for James “Jim” Medema, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at their home 11875 Hwy 26. Jim passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 15, 2022. To view full obituary, click here.

Ivan Ray Jones passed away Monday, May 16th after battling CHD and the aftereffects of Covid. He was born 04/19/1928, in Thermopolis Wyoming, the only child of Hayden (Stub) and Heloise (Nichols) Jones. To view full obituary, click here.

Lloyd Ronald Moss was born November 4, 1981 in Riverton, Wyoming to Herman JoJo Moss, Jr. and Janis E. Moss. Lloyd passed away May 15, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. A wake will be held on Friday May 20, 2022 at 7:00 pm, at Rodney Willows residence, 467 Ethete Rd, Ethete, Wyoming. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:00 am at the same location. Burial will follow at Sage-Redman Cemetery. After the services a meal will be provided at Rodney Willows residence. To view full obituary, click here.

On Wednesday, September 1st, 2021, Katherine Mae Payne, loving wife and mother of two, passed away in her home of pneumonia at 80 years old. Katherine was born in Hudson, Wyoming, on May 2nd, 1941. She grew up in Hudson and spent most of her young life there. She met her husband David Allen Payne there and they settled in Loveland, Colorado. To view full obituary, click here.

On Sunday, December 15th, 2019, David Allen Payne, loving husband and father of two, passed away from a fatal heart attack at the age 80. A Marine Corps Funeral Honor Service will be held on Thursday, May 26th at 1 pm at Mount Hope Cemetery Graveside located at 683 Mount Hope dr. Lander WY 82520. To view full obituary, click here.