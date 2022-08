Our condolences to family and friends.

Sharon Mary Lujan, 62 years young, passed away on August 5, 2022 after a life long battle with her health. A wake will be held at The Chandelle Center on Thursday, August 11, 2022, starting at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be 10:00 am on Friday, August 12, 2022, at The Chandelle Center. Cremation will take place after the funeral service and the ashes will be buried at St. Stephen’s Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.