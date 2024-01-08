Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Kierstead, Oldman III, Schroeder, Burns, Isabell, Ferree, Hull, Burden

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Danny Kierstead, 66, of Riverton, Wyoming, passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Davis Funeral Home, with a celebration of life immediately following at the Reach Clubhouse, 622 N. 8th West Street; all are welcome and encouraged to join us in celebrating his life. To view full obituary, click here.

Larry Joseph Oldman, III, 20, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. A wake will be held from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe then moved to Mary Headley’s residence at 4914 Valley View in Riverton for the overnight wake. Traditional funeral services will be 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Great Plains Hall with burial to follow at Buffalo Fat Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Fred Schroeder went to his Heavenly home on January 3, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. To view full obituary, click here.

Bonnie Burns passed away December 26, 2023, in Rapid City, SD following a long unfortunate battle with dementia. To view full obituary, click here.

Rita Sharlene (Minter) Isabell was born January 30,1943 in Greybull, Wyoming and passed away on December 23, 2023, at her home in Bentonville, Arkansas at the age of 80. To view full obituary, click here.

In loving memory, Charles “Charlie” Clifford Ferree. A rosary and funeral rites were completed December 30th 2023 at the St Francis Catholic Church. To view full obituary, click here.

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, Terry Hull left the world just as he lived for 76 years – the way he wanted to with dignity and love for his family. To view full obituary, click here.

Eloise (Charmaine) Todd Burden, a 30 year resident of Riverton, Wyoming and 18 year resident of Georgetown, Texas went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2024 at her home in Wesleyan at Estrella in Georgetown, TX. She was 88 years old. To view full obituary, click here.

