In loving memory, Charles “Charlie” Clifford Ferree

June 28, 1964 – December 25, 2023

Charlie was a man of many hobbies and trades; we never quite knew what was coming next. The latest being coyote calling, catching walleye with the grandkids, and tying flies. At different times it was building a house, football, wrestling, trapping and the list goes on. The commonality of all this was family and a Labrador by his side.

Charlie married Kari Ferree June 27, 1992 and a family was made. Over time two kids became four, and the nest was never truly empty.

A rosary and funeral rites were completed December 30th 2023 at the St Francis Catholic Church.

There are more fish to catch and daylight to burn by wife Kari Ferree, sons Clifford Ferree (Shannon) and Remington Ferree (Caela), daughters, Whitney Milek (Nate), and Katie Ferree. As well as one granddaughter and five grandsons.

Charlie was preceeded in death by his mother Carole Anne Ferree.