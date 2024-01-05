In loving memory, Terry Hull

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, Terry Hull left the world just as he lived for 76 years – the way he wanted to with dignity and love for his family.

Terry Clark Hull was born on July 16, 1947, to Claire Clark Hull and Hazel Roth Hull. He was the youngest of three children.

Terry died comfortable and peaceful at his home in Dubois Wyoming. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Kay Hull, his mother and father, his brother Ken, his sister Karen, and many other family members and friends. Terry is survived by his sons. Ty Hull and wife Ashlee Hull. Jay Hull and wife Jamie Hull. Grandsons Cecil and Daniel Hull. As well as his best friend Amanda Norris.

Terry graduated from Gordon High School in Nebraska. He then went on to Chadron State College. His next steps led him to the United States military. Terry was drafted into the Army and served for two years.

A true love story began when Terry met and married Kay Grant. Terry and Kay lived in Nebraska and eventually settled in Dubois Wyoming. Their love for each other grew and that love also nurtured close family and friends.

Terry enjoyed the outdoors. He seized every opportunity for fishing, camping, and four-wheeling. It was not uncommon to see Terry out and about enjoying his daily drives around town with his beloved dogs Kogie and Puddin.

Terry will be dearly missed by all those whose paths he crossed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Dubois, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, condolences and donations for the Hull family can be sent to:

Ty Hull

PO Box 21

Dubois, WY 82513