In loving memory, Bonnie Burns

Bonnie Catherine Burns

November 14, 1944 – December 26, 2023

Bonnie Burns passed away December 26, 2023, in Rapid City, SD following a long unfortunate battle with dementia.

Bonnie was born on November 14, 1944, in Wells, Nevada to William and Elizabeth Barrows. Her family moved to Hudson, WY in 1960. Bonnie attended Fremont County Vocational High School and graduated in 1962. She was fondly remembered by classmates for her kindness and beauty. She was a cheerleader and was elected homecoming queen. In high school, she worked at JCPenney’s.

Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, Donnie on August 25, 1963. Together they had 3 beautiful daughters: Tami, Raquel and Holly. Bonnie was a stay-at-home mom and did alterations for Baldwin’s Clothing store.

In the early 80s, Bonnie started working at First National Bank, later known as Key Bank. She worked there for several years before starting her own business, Bonnie’s Custom Designs. She was a very talented seamstress and created her own patterns, wedding dresses, and all her family's clothes.

Besides her sewing, Bonnie was known for her decorating and gardening skills. She had a passion for gardening and decorating for the holidays. Bonnie enjoyed her daily walks with her dogs. Bonnie’s children say that she was able to do anything. Bonnie was a long time Lander resident before they moved to South Dakota in 2017.

She is survived by her husband Donald Burns of Rapid City, SD, her beloved dog Charlie Brown, daughters Holly (Todd) Love of Rapid City, SD and Raquel Pendergrass of Lander, WY; her granddaughter Haylee (James) Cole of Lander, WY, grandson Chase (Danni) Pendergrass of Rapid City, and grandson Tristan Love of Sioux Falls, SD; and her great-grandson Camdon and great-granddaughter Juniper.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Tami Reay, her parents William and Elizabeth Barrows, three brothers, and one sister.

Bonnie will be remembered for her love and support for her family and animals, and her kindness and generosity towards her children’s and grandchildren’s friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

