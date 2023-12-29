In loving memory, Rita Isabell

Rita Isabell

1943-2023

Rita Sharlene (Minter) Isabell was born January 30,1943 in Greybull, Wyoming and passed away on December 23, 2023, at her home in Bentonville, Arkansas at the age of 80.

Rita was the oldest of two children born to William and Verla Minter. She attended school in Greybull, Wyoming where she was a good student excelling in academics and music classes. PE was the exception. Despite her dislike of PE, she loved to attend games as a strong fan and supporter of football and basketball programs.

As a newlywed, she was a housewife and soon became a mother to three boys. After a couple of years as a farm wife in the Burlington, Wyoming area she moved with her family to Laramie, Wyoming where her husband had joined the Wyoming State Patrol.

Moving to Laramie presented the opportunity for Rita to continue her education. With heavy credit hour loads and summer school schedules, she completed her Business Education degree in 2½ years. With family and school responsibilities she didn’t have, or desire, an active college social life, but truly loved the college football scene, becoming a lifelong fan of the University of Wyoming Cowboys.

Following graduation the family moved to Shoshoni, Wyoming where Rita taught high school business classes for 30 years. In addition to classroom duties, Rita was a sponsor for the Yearbook and cheerleaders, both of which allowed her to attend and support her boys as members of the HS football and basketball teams.

Rita has been a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout her life she has served as teacher and leader in the Primary, and Relief Society organizations as well as teaching Seminary classes for 11 years. Living in Wyoming presented unique opportunities to participate in Church History Restoration / Pioneer activities.

After retirement Rita served as a Senior Missionary with her husband. They accepted calls to serve not only at Rock Creek and Martin’s Cove, both of which are Church Historical sites in Wyoming, but they also spent two years in Tanzania, Africa as missionaries in the Nairobi Kenya Mission.

After returning to the United States, Rita and Tim found themselves visiting two sons living in Bentonville, Arkansas, who convinced them to purchase a house and make Arkansas their new home. Prior to her death Rita was very active in the Family History Center where she volunteered at least 1 day per week and spent the remainder of her time loving on grandkids, creating memorable Christmas calendars, crocheting, and visiting the cows at the ranch with Tim.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents William and Verla Minter of Greybull, Wyoming, and son Matthew Isabell of Gravette, Arkansas. She is survived by her husband Tim Isabell of Bentonville, Arkansas, two sons Shane (Kimmy) Isabell of Mesa, Arizona, Kirk (Teri) Isabell of Bentonville, Arkansas, Daughter-in-Law (Susan Isabell) of Gravette, Arkansas, brother Greg (Eileen) Minter of Castle Rock, Colorado, 12 Grandchildren, and soon to be 31 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral Services –

January 6, 2024

LDS Chapel located at 1101 McCollum Drive, Bentonville, Arkansas

Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial service will be made available via the following Zoom:

Meeting ID: 977 4934 8004

Passcode: 173229