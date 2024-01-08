In loving memory, Charmaine Burden

Eloise Charmaine Burden

January 15, 1935 – January 2, 2024

Eloise (Charmaine) Todd Burden, a 30 year resident of Riverton, Wyoming and 18 year resident of Georgetown, Texas went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2024 at her home in Wesleyan at Estrella in Georgetown, TX. She was 88 years old. Charmaine was born at the family home in Highland, Indiana on January 15, 1935 to parents David Edgar Richie and Eloise A. (Smith) Todd. She graduated from Griffith High School in Griffith, Indiana in 1953 as her class’s Salutatorian. Following graduation Charmaine attended Ball State Teachers College and Ball Memorial Hospital Nursing Programs and graduated in August 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She spent her nursing career in hospital nursing, school nursing and teaching at the secondary and post secondary levels.

On August 31, 1957 she married James Leroy Burden of Plymouth, Indiana. They were married for 53 years. She enjoyed reading, fishing, camping, gardening, walking, square dancing, traveling and volunteering for P.E.O. She loved being a nurse and mother. Survivors include her sister Adrienne Bruni; daughters Lynn Denise Orville and husband Douglas and Debra Sue Zelenak and husband Albert; sons Dennis James and Daniel Lee and wife Kit; granddaughters Rachel, Jessie, Katie, Anne; grandson James; and great grandsons Gaberial, Saxon and Soren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim,

parents and brother David.

At her request she was cremated and there will be no memorial services. Graveside services and internment will be at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Baptist Church, 2300 Williams Dr., Georgetown, TX 78628, P.E.O. or charity of donor’s choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in the Memorial Guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com