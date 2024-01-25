In loving memory, Catherine B. “Katy” Ratliff

Catherine B. “Katy” Ratliff, 102, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Tuesday evening, January 23, 2024, at Sage West Hospital in Riverton. A Vigil service will be held, 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 28, 2024, at the St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 29, 2024, also at the Church. A reception will immediately follow the funeral mass at the St. Margaret’s Gymnasium for all to celebrate the life of Katy.

Catherine B. Barquin was born April 8, 1921, to James and Amelia Barquin. Catherine attended school in Riverton, graduating from Riverton High School in 1939. She later attended nurses training in Casper, Wyoming in 1939, she became a licensed cosmetologist and attended many courses at Central Wyoming College.

Catherine married Scott I. Ratliff in September of 1940. They had two children, Scott J. Ratliff and Janis K. Bradley.

Catherine was an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. She lived on a ranch north of Pavilion where she and her husband Scott were sheep and cattle ranchers and coal miners. Catherine and Scott then moved to Riverton in 1961. They owned and operated the El Rancho Motel and Barquin’s Bar.

Katy was a member of the Wyoming Lung Association for 25 years, a member of the Wyoming Motel Association for eight years, and advisory board member of the American National Bank in Riverton for six years. She was the last surviving charter member that began in 1949 (75yrs) of the DOES organization in Riverton, and a Silver Haired Legislator member. Catherine was a member of the Riverton Golf Couse for 46 years and was a four-time women’s club champion. President of the Ladies Golf Club. She started the First National Bank Four Ladies one best ball tournament that is still the number one ladies’ tournament in Riverton.

Grammy Katy enjoyed painting, playing Golf, Bridge, Mah Jong, Sudoku, fishing and walking. As well as watching her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren in all their sports and activities. She also really enjoyed the many activities and spending time with her many friends.

Catherine is survived by her children, Scott J. Ratliff, Janis K. Bradley, and Rich Murray; nieces, Vicki Farmer, Jolene (Vernon) Scheer, Georgia (Les) Hamerstrom; nephew, Darwin (Kari) Griebel; grandchildren, Jeff (Ronda) Bradley, Mike (Cynnie) Bradley, Kristy (Matt) Salisbury), Shawna (Randy) Edgeington, Shanell (Scott) Stanley, Staci Mantegazza; great grandchildren, Alexiss (Jeremy) Francom, Zach (Jennifer) Stanley, KaCee (Remington) Bailey, Jeffrey (Shelby) Bradley, Tre’ (Kaylynn) Bradley, Randy Scott (Kris) Edgington, Brandon (Rhiana) Edgeington, Kade (Hannah) Salisbury, Savanah Salisbury, Dayne Bradley, Cydney Bradley, Olivia Bradley; great great-grandchildren, Quoy, Kahli, Broady Bradley, Dax, Ryker, Bo and Duke Edgeington, Francis and Donovan Stanley, Trevor, Tinley and Thea Edgeington, Kyndal Bradley, Sergio and Mclees Mantegazza. Remington, Ryan and Ava Bailey.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, James and Amelia Barquin; husband, Scott I. Ratliff; sisters, Rose (Noel) Smittle, Ethel (George) Griebel, Josephine (Jule) Farlow, June Barquin; brother, Jimmy (Margarete) Barquin; nieces, Judy Smittle Fanning, Pam Barquin Hammer; grandson, Paolo Mantegazza; and nephews, Eddie Farlow, Jim Barquin III, Jack Ratliff and Gene Ratliff.

Memorials may be made to the Riverton Medical District in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

