In loving memory, Ronnie Pitt

Ronnie Allen Pitt,75, passed away on March 5, 2024. He was born October

1, 1948 to Hazel and Verlin Pitt. He was one of seven children. He was

preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carolyn, and granddaughter,

Lacie Griffin. He is survived by his four children, Robbie, DuWayne,

Christine, and Brian, his 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, his 6

siblings, and many nieces and nephews.

He grew up living in many places but considered Lander, Wyoming his

hometown where he met Carolyn Taylor, who became his beloved wife of

53 years. He worked in a number of different careers but began in the

oilfields, shooting woodpeckers off the wooden derricks, but eventually

became a driller. After that, Ronnie worked in various uranium mines in

Jeffrey, Wyoming.

Following an injury in 1986, he attended Casper College and became an

LPN. With his degree, he chose geriatrics as his focus and worked in

various nursing homes providing care for the elderly residents. After over

20 years in that field, he decided he needed a change, and took a security

guard position down in Texas.

He and Carolyn returned to Wyoming in 2019 after she received a

diagnosis of cancer. She passed in 2020, and the following years were

complicated for him by COVID 19 and severe restrictive lung disease. He

finally fully retired in September of 2023 to focus on his health.

Services will be held on April 12, 2024 at 6:00 pm at Newcomer’s Funeral

Home in Casper, Wyoming with graveside services held the following day,

April 13, in Lander, Wyoming at Mount Hope Cemetery at 10:00 am. All

who knew Ronnie Pitt are encouraged to join the family for a

Remembrance Luncheon to be held at the Hillcrest Baptist Church in

Riverton, Wyoming.