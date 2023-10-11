Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Goetz, Fisher, Whitaker

Our condolences to family and friends,

Ann Evangeline Goetz, 88, of Billings, MT, passed away Wednesday October 4, 2023. Graveside services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander Wyoming on October 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Kathryn Blanche Fisher will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, October 16, 2023 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 408 East Sunset Dr., Riverton, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Mildred Whitaker, 74, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday. Cremation will follow services. Mrs. Whitaker passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.